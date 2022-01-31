Vermont Foodbank sees growing need for assistance

Advertisement

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Still in the midst of the pandemic, the Vermont Foodbank is still seeing a growing need for assistance.

Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles says during November and December, meal sites throughout the state saw record numbers.

While unemployment rates are rebounding, Sayles says many are still trying to make ends meet. He adds that more people are willing to seek help now than they were before.

“It is folks who have still seen their income decline or not being able to go back into the workforce. I think this is going to last for a while,” Sayles said.

He says higher prices at grocery stores are also stretching people’s budgets.

But even with more demand, Sayles says there is still an adequate supply for those who need help.

