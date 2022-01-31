Vermont illustrator awarded high honor in children’s literature

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont author and illustrator just earned one of the biggest awards in the children’s book world.

South Burlington’s Jason Chin can now say he’s a Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What was your reaction when they told you that you had gotten the Caldecott?

Jason Chin: Surprise and joy and disbelief and, to be honest, it’s really surreal.

“Watercress” follows the story of a Chinese-American family. Told through the eyes of a little girl and her conflicted feelings around her family collecting watercress to eat from a ditch in their midwest town, it explores themes of the immigrant experience, class and culture. Chin says it is semi-autobiographical for author Andrea Wang and he met with her so that she could share her family’s history with him.

“So then as an illustrator, I was able to put myself in their shoes,” Chin explained.

The Caldecott Medal is one of three major accolades for “Watercress” so far. Wang received a Newbury Honor as its author and it also got an award from the Asian/Pacific American Librarians Association.

Cat Viglienzoni: What to you stands out about this book?

Jason Chin: It has many many layers of emotion and feeling and it touches on many many complex emotions that children feel and that aren’t often talked about.

Earning the Caldecott Medal puts his book in esteemed company. You might recognize titles like “Make Way for Ducklings” and “The Polar Express” which are also books that have won Caldecott Medals.

“Oh, it was a party here. We were so excited,” said Jennifer Murray, the South Burlington Library director.

Murray says getting the Caldecott Medal is like earning an Academy Award for children’s books. They’re must-haves at libraries.

“Having a local person is just thrilling,” Murray said. “And we know Jason and his family of course because they come to the library all the time.”

“When I was 10 I liked to draw things out of my own imagination,” Chin said.

And his work is already inspiring young artists like Leon Voland. The 10-year-old loves drawing and is visiting from Montreal. When he read “Watercress” at the South Burlington Library, he was eager to learn more.

Jason Chin: This is like the plan for the book. So I plan tiny pictures.

Leon Voland: And then you draw them bigger.

Jason Chin: Then I draw them bigger.

In his sketchbooks, you can see the year’s worth of work that went into “Watercress.” Chin says he had to make sure his artwork was historically accurate.

And when he realized he’d be painting a lot of corn, he spent a week practicing in a cornfield off the local bike path.

Leon Voland left with a signed copy and a new appreciation for the work that goes on before he picks it up off the shelf.

“I like seeing the good details that sometimes people forget to draw,” Voland said.

Those details help bring to life a book Chin says is both a window into and a mirror of the immigrant experience in America. He says he hopes children who read it feel less alone in their own experiences.

“This book can give kids a way to talk about those emotions that many of them are feeling,” Chin said.

Right now, he’s working on a science book for children that he wrote and illustrated called “The Universe in You.” It’s about some of the smallest things that make up our universe, like cells, molecules, atoms and even quarks. That one comes out this fall.

Chins says that’s actually his main passion and “Watercress” was a departure from his usual work.

