Victim of 2019 NH motorcycle crash sues Mass. state officials

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man severely injured in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven members of his motorcycle club has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Registrar of Motor Vehicles for allegedly failing to suspend the driver’s license of the man charged in connection with the crash.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Joshua Morin, of Dalton, alleges in his lawsuit filed last week that the agency acted willfully, wantonly or recklessly when it failed to process thousands of license suspensions and revocations reported from out-of-state.

That failure allowed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, whose license had been suspended in Connecticut, to continue driving.

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories:

Truck driver’s trial delayed in NH crash that killed 7 bikers

Defense questions timeline, accounts before fatal crash

NH court rejects truck driver’s appeal in crash that killed 7

Court hears bail arguments for driver in crash that killed 7

Memorial unveiled to ‘Fallen 7′ motorcyclists in 2019 crash

Sununu outlines reforms since deadly 2019 Randolph crash

Truck driver in motorcycle crash appeals to NH Supreme Court

New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in NH crash

Trial for driver in motorcyclist deaths likely to be delayed

NTSB: Drug impairment likely cause of NH crash that killed 7 bikers

NTSB release details in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Judge: NH motorcycle crash suspect’s Miranda rights not violated

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

NH court: Some evidence against driver in biker crash allowed

Father’s Day to mark a year since NH crash that killed 7 bikers

Woman looks to postpone suit in crash that killed 7 bikers

Lawyers list drugs in driver’s system in NH motorcycle deaths

Lawyer: Report shows NH police account of motorcycle crash ‘deeply flawed’

Lawsuit related to deadly NH motorcycle crash can proceed, judge rules

Bill would let New Hampshire share driver information

More tests requested on truck in fatal crash of 7 bikers

November jury selection in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Insurer asks court to divide money after NH crash that killed 7

Truck driver waives arraignment in motorcyclist deaths

Truck driver indicted on 23 counts in NH motorcyclist deaths

New memorial honors Jarhead motorcyclists killed in June crash

Witnesses: Truck veered off road before striking bikers in NH

Massachusetts paid $1.1M for NH motorcycle crash audit

Sununu promises DMV reforms following crash that killed 7

Audit shows why NH crash suspect’s license not revoked earlier

2nd lawsuit filed in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Report: Driver who killed 7 bikers was on drugs

Plans in works for memorial to honor motorcyclists killed in NH

NTSB issues report on NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Massachusetts investigates company tied to NH motorcycle deaths

Bill would toughen commercial driver rules in Massachusetts

NH crash probe prompts more than 1,600 license suspensions in Mass.

Massachusetts lawmakers to study Registry of Motor Vehicles

Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed

Mass. probe after NH crash prompts more than 800 driver’s license suspensions

Police urge patience as bikers honor New Hampshire crash victims

Survivor of motorcycle collision sues pickup driver, company

Deadly NH crash exposes failure to suspend licenses in Mass.

Fallen motorcyclists honored in Essex

Biker killed in NH crash remembered as public servant

Bodycam video shows arrest of NH crash suspect in Texas

NH lawmakers hold moment of silence for motorcyclists killed

ICE lays claim to driver accused in deadly NH motorcycle crash

Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles head resigns over crash that killed 7

Driver pleads not guilty in wreck that killed 7 motorcyclists

Driver charged with homicide in crash that killed motorcyclists

Deadly NH motorcycle crash investigation continues

NH motorcycle crash victims identified

Motorcycle, truck crash kills seven, injures others in N.H.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.