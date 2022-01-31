BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s the last day of January, and what a cold month it has been. And in typical January fashion, the day will start out cold again with most places starting out in the single digits and low teens below zero. But then temperatures will come up a bit during the afternoon, getting a little closer to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 29°). There will be a mix of sun & clouds with just a slight chance for a few snow showers in our northern areas in the afternoon

February will start with a warming trend, cracking the 30 degree mark on Tuesday under partly sunny skies, and getting past 40 degrees on Wednesday, which is Groundhog Day. Right now, it looks like the Groundhog will NOT see his shadow, with cloudy skies expected, leading him to predict “an early spring.”

Then - just like that - it will immediately turn wintry again for the end of the week. A frontal system will be moving in Wednesday night and stalling out right over our heads. A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain will begin Wednesday night and continue through Thursday. There will be more in the way of wet weather in our southern areas, but any early wintry mix looks like it will transition to just plain snow to the north as we go through Thursday.

Snow will continue Thursday night into Friday before it tapers off late in the day. The snow could come down hard & heavy Thursday night into early Friday, especially in our northern areas.

As the snow winds down late Friday, it will turn cold & blustery again as we head into the weekend.

It is too soon to say how much snow we will get out of this system at this point, but it could be fairly significant, especially north. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be carefully tracking this system as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

