Advertisement

Burlington City Councilors vote to block Weinberger’s police chief nomination

Any decision on the appropriate size of Burlington’s police force will likely have to wait...
Any decision on the appropriate size of Burlington’s police force will likely have to wait until an independent report comes out toward the end of this month.
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a new Burlington police chief will continue.

After more than three hours of public comment and deliberation, Burlington City Councilors voted against hiring Acting Chief Jon Murad to take on the job permanently.

The progressives on the council have been clear from the time Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Murad’s appointment, they do not want him to permanently take over the position.

However, most Burlingtonians speaking at Monday night’s meeting disagreed with that stance.

“Acting Chief Murad embraces reform and recognizes its importance in this city’s future,” said Shirin Hart, a member of Burlington’s Police Commission.

She said there have been times she’s disagreed with Murad, but still believes he’s the right man for the job.

“I’ve appreciated his willingness to be self-critical and recognize areas of improvement in himself, this area, and his officers,” Hart continued.

Others speaking at Monday’s council meeting agree.

“Appointing a permanent chief, one who can serve with the support of this community is critical at this time,” said Colin Hilliard on behalf of the Burlington Business Association. “It is critical to the rebuilding of our police department which has been decimated by lost police officers. It’s critical to the future of the downtown we all love.”

However, ongoing conversations about Weinberger’s refusal to expand the search have been a major point of contention.

A handful of people opposed to Murad’s appointment say it’s not just about him as a person, but the process that got us here.

“There has been a crisis in leadership and failure in public confidence. We need to come together as a community in a spirit of partnership and compromise to build a vision for the police department we can all get behind,” said Brian Cina, a Burlington resident who compared this to the last search for a school superintendent. “Then we need to find someone who can do that.”

Others are opposed, saying Murad is unwilling to look at police reform or acknowledge racial disparities.

“Given this historic moment, in which the desire for significant reform is so deeply held,” said Stephanie Seguino, a member of Burlington’s Police Commission. “I regret that I cannot support the mayor’s nomination for acting Chief Murad.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin
A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he's sorry there was violence...
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts with keys or fobs left inside made up...
AAA warns drivers to beware of ‘warm-up’ thefts
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The...
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later

Latest News

Burlington City Councilors vote 6-6 with no majority vote to promote Acting Chief Murad
Burlington City Councilors vote to block Weinberger’s police chief nomination
A crime scene
New Hampshire police are investigating a suspicious death
Mark Savary, 53 arrested in connection to shooting in St. Johnsbury
St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection to shots fired on Friday
Crews battle garage fire in Sharon
Crews battle structure fire in Sharon