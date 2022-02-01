Congressional hopeful says he would think of North Country 1st

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Democrat vying to challenge Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visited the North Country on Tuesday.

Matt Castelli is running for the seat currently held by Stefanik, a Republican.

Castelli is a former CIA officer and director of counterterrorism who served under both the Obama and Trump administrations.

The Saratoga County Democrat says his goal is to put country before party.

Both Castelli and former Rep. Bill Owens say New York’s 21st Congressional District needs a change and should elect someone who will think of the North Country first.

“Bill knows what it takes to win in the North Country because he had done it. People throughout New York 21 know what it’s like to have a representative that is a true public servant, one that is focused on the issues that matter most to improving the daily lives of working families because they used to have one in Bill Owens,” Castelli said.

Castelli is one of five Democrats vying for the party’s nomination.

Related Story:

North Country Democrat Putorti in race to challenge Stefanik

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.