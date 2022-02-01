Advertisement

Cross-border expert: Canadians frustrated with COVID guidelines

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protests continue in Canada’s capital city over COVID guidelines.

Dozens of trucks and other vehicles blocked downtown Ottawa over the weekend to protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Canadian COVID restrictions, like in the U.S., vary from province to province.

Lauren Cohen is a transplant immigration attorney from Toronto and a cross-border expert who now lives in Florida. She says generally Canadians are compliant, but these restrictions and the winter is the final straw for many who are looking to move south to the United States.

“Now is the first time I have ever seen polarization like this dealing with clients coming to me frustrated, coming to me if they are vaccinated or not vaccinated. Frustrated with the mandates and wanting freedom and peace and opportunity and be able to go places,” Cohen said.

She says for Canadians who are vaccinated, it is easier to start the process to move compared to the process for those who are not.

