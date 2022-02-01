Customer claims gender discrimination at Plattsburgh nail salon

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A nail salon in Plattsburgh is under fire after allegedly denying a customer service because of their gender.

“I wanted to make a resolution to spend more time and money. Instead of going out to the bar and spending that money there, just treating myself,” said Garry Guay.

The 23-year-old from Champlain is non-binary and does not identify as male or female. Guay just loves to go to the nail salon. “You feel pretty. You feel confident. You are just happy because you took care of yourself.”

And to kick off a new year’s resolution, Guay wanted to get a fresh set of Valentines Day inspired acrylic nails. A friend recommended JoLi Nails & Spa in Plattsburgh. “She responded by asking me if I was a male and I don’t really... I could tell she was trying to put me in a box that I didn’t want to be in,” Guay said. “So, I told her that, yes, I was born a male. And she responded by telling me that she does not do fake nails on guys at her shop.”

Guay was “furious” and immediately posted that conversation online and social media likes, comments, and shares from the community came flooding in. “To see that there is hope in the community and everybody is standing together on this is really awesome, I love it,” Guay said.

The salon made a post online too, clarifying that they do offer other services to males, just not the acrylic sets better known as “fake nails.” That post saw its own flooding of likes, comments, and shares from the community.

JoLi Nails declined to comment to WCAX, saying they are consulting with a lawyer.

Guay remains undeterred and plans to fulfill the new year’s resolution to make more time for self-care. “I have had a lot of people hit me up and want to do my nails, so I’m definitely probably going to find a new shop easily,” Guay said.

