Diving into pandemic learning loss among students

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - As parents prepare their kids for school, some tell us they’re worried about how much they’re soaking in.

Double-digit declines in recent test scores for math and a drop in English scores among Vermont’s students have school leaders working on a plan to help kids bounce back.

“Not necessarily falling behind, but not reaching their full potential,” said Dustin Rushlow, a parent in St. Albans.

“We’ve been trying to play catch-up ever since that first shift to remote,” said Desirae Breault, a teacher at Derby Elementary School.

Two perspectives, both thinking about the same thing-- where are the gaps in education.

“Validate if a parent might be wondering or a parent or caregiver how their child is doing and what the future looks like given this interruption, if you will,” said Jackie Ramsay-Tolman, the learning director at the Essex Westford School District.

It’s hard to know, but teachers, parents and administrators alike are aware of learning loss.

Essex Westford schools tried to make it easier for students to keep up during the pandemic by scaling back what kids were learning.

“When the pandemic hit, our teachers were able to focus on those standards that they had determined to be most essential,” said Ramsay-Tolman.

Ramsay-Tolman describes it as fewer things but doing them really well.

“So what that has done for us is create a really tight system that has actually shown. We are just finishing up our winter assessment window. I’m not going to say we don’t have gaps in learning, but I will say that when we look at our data, student by student, and target by target, that we are making some gains in academics in spite of the pandemic,” said Ramsay-Tolman.

Leaving time to focus on social-emotional learning, often strategically embedded in their curriculum.

“You can talk about the feelings of the character in the book,” said Dylan McNamara, the director of social-emotional learning (SEL) in Essex Westford Schools.

He says the reason the emphasis is on SEL is that it’s hard to learn without it.

“If students don’t have strong social-emotional learning skills, they are not able to be productive and move through the academic curriculum the way you want them to,” said McNamara.

While school administrators and teachers have done their best, they know students aren’t where they were before COVID. Now, state leaders are trying to figure out exactly where students stand and what’s next.

“It’s time for us to really dust off the recovery planning that we have done and really move toward what does recovery implementation look like,” said Heather Bouchey, the deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education.

Bouchey says to figure that out, they’ll be doing an array of state tests and local comprehensive assessment systems.

“What do we do to actually make sure students are able to move toward growth again in their learning if they have fallen behind,” said Bouchey.

Bouchey says that will be investments of state dollars in teacher supports and support staff, as well as extra learning modules, but also searching for after-school program support, summer school or extended hour opportunities.

Breault says she just hopes decisions are student-interest driven.

“I wish that there was a shift that it wasn’t so stick-with-the-standards because those standards don’t fit,” said Breault.

Ramsay-Tolman says parents concerned about their student’s progress in the classroom should feel like they can reach out to a teacher. That’s because she says teachers have the best gauge about where students stand and how a parent could help keep them educated.

The state says they are still refining their official recovery plan but hope to have it soon.

