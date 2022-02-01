Gray leads in congressional campaign cash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New campaign finance numbers show how Vermont’s congressional election is shaping up.

The federal data shows Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray is ahead in fundraising for the state’s lone open seat. The Democrat raised some $318,000 in the last three months of 2021 and she has almost $250,000 still to spend.

State Senator Becca Balint raised over $200,000 with $190,000 cash-on-hand.

State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced her candidacy in mid-January and did not have to report this period.

