Advertisement

HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin
A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he's sorry there was violence...
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The...
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts with keys or fobs left inside made up...
AAA warns drivers to beware of ‘warm-up’ thefts

Latest News

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs