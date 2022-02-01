Advertisement

Help Wanted: Restaurants struggle to survive staffing shortages

By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweet escape-- that’s what Chef’s Corner bakery and restaurant in Williston is known for.

“People that come into Chef’s Corner, they come in because they are either meeting with friends, they’re hungry, they’re sad, they want to talk, they want to laugh. It’s like therapy,” co-owner and founder Jozef Harrewyn said.

But it hasn’t all been raspberry truffles and vanilla meringue.

“In 25 years, I’ve never seen-- neither of us has seen the employment situation so critical,” Harrewyn said.

They’ve had ads for employment running on Indeed and Craigslist, but their hiring progress is pretty much...

“Non-existent, really,” business partner Scott Sorrell laughed, giving a thumbs down. “Unfortunately.”

They’re not the only ones.

“We’ve tried to put out ads every single week for the positions that we have available here,” said Kevin Donaldson, the general manager at Pizza 44 in Burlington.

Donaldson says they get maybe a few applicants a week.

“Sometimes five or six we’ll reach out to them, we’ll reach out to them, and perhaps get one response back,” he said.

Donaldson says many restaurants in our area are dealing with the same struggles.

These staffing shortages are impacting the way they run their business.

“Unfortunately, caused a lot of restaurants in the area to reduce hours and close certain days of the week,” Donaldson said.

“We say to the customers, ‘Thank you for coming in.’ ‘No, thank you for being open,’ Years ago you wouldn’t have heard that,” Harrewyn said.

Sorrell says they’ve streamlined the menu so they don’t need any kitchen help right now.

“Where we’re really hurting the most is probably in our server-counter help right now,” Harrewyn said.

“We have every position available,” Donaldson said.

Chef’s Corner Manager Mike Link used to work at a different restaurant as a kitchen manager.

“I wanted to get out of the kitchen and in the front. Be seen more I guess. I like the attention,” Link said.

He says if you’re thinking about changing jobs, now is the time.

“Just go out there and start applying to places,” Link said. “I’m sure you’ll hear a call back from someone.”

His favorite part of the job?

“Seeing all the regulars every day and making them happy with food,” Link said.

The hours aren’t bad either.

“Daytime is definitely a benefit that I like. Instead of working nights,” he said.

The starting rate for most positions is $17 an hour.

As far as experience goes...

“You don’t need a 10-year diploma to work at Chef’s Corner, you need a good attitude,” Harrewyn said.

At the end of the day…

“I believe all restaurants are just working so hard,” Donaldson said. “Our main goals are to keep our restaurants healthy and safe for our employees and customers.”

Related Stories:

Help Wanted: CTE reboots building trades program

Help Wanted: Doggy day care workers

Help Wanted: Electrical contractor offers free on the job training

Help Wanted: Volunteer firefighters and EMS workers

Help Wanted: Child care workers

Help Wanted: Landscaping companies try to dig up workers

Help Wanted: Child care workers

Help Wanted: Landscaping companies try to dig up workers

Help Wanted: Vermont State Police looking for recruits

Help Wanted: School support staff

Help Wanted: GMT seeks drivers, mechanics

Help Wanted: Cabot Creamery looks to attract workers

Help Wanted: Trades desperate to replace aging workforce

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin
A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he's sorry there was violence...
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
File photo
Police investigate suspicious death at NH business
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The...
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later

Latest News

ottawa
Cross-border expert: Canadians frustrated with COVID guidelines
Cross-border expert: Canadians frustrated with COVID guidelines
The U.S. Department of Labor says a smoke shop business owner in New Hampshire has agreed to...
NH smoke shop agrees to pay ex-worker $50K in damages, overtime
TREES
Wildlife Watch: Exploring a natural winter wonderland
Customer claims gender discrimination at Plattsburgh nail salon
Customer claims gender discrimination at Plattsburgh nail salon