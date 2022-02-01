Advertisement

Hoopcats pull away from Albany

16-2 run in the second half gives UVM separation in 73-61 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Conference play isn’t as easy as Vermont has made it look over the last four weeks. But staring down the very real possibility of their first America East loss midway through the second half of Monday’s contest with Albany, the Hoopcats found their rhythm on both ends of the floor en route to a 73-61 win.

A back and forth affair for 30 minutes, it was Benny Shungu who sparked the run that gave Vermont some breathing room. His friendly roll broke a 49-49 deadlock with less than ten minutes to play, starting a 16-2 run that would prove the difference. Hustle plays from Isaiah Powell and Finn Sullivan also proved crucial, as would Ryan Davis’ team-high 17 points on a night the Cats couldn’t rely on the other-worldly three point shooting they’d grown accustomed to in a 7-0 start to league play.

“Well that’s two straight games where teams were really, in slightly different ways, trying to take away the three-point shot,” UVM head coach John Becker said of Albany’s defensive strategy of quick closeouts and aggression on the perimeter. “We did shoot nine for 22, which is 41%...which by most standards is shooting it very, very well. But unfortunately we’ve gotten accustomed to 70% shooting nights from three so these games have been good for us to see how teams are adjusting, adapting to us and obviously our offensive efficiency early in the year. But again, I think the story tonight is we held them to 61.”

It’s the third time in six seasons that the Cats have started at least 8-0 in league play, but the first time since a 12-0 start in the 2017-18 season. Vermont will look to reach the midpoint of the America East schedule unbeaten on Wednesday night, as they close out a three-game homestand against NJIT.

