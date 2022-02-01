Advertisement

How gifted college courses impacted 2020 high school grads

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What impact did offers of a free college course have on high school seniors who graduated in 2020?

We told you how the McClure Foundation gifted a free Community College of Vermont course to all the 2020 graduates.

The goal was to give the graduating seniors whose last year of high school was overshadowed by the pandemic more opportunities.

CCV says 600 graduating seniors took the foundation up on its offer, doubling CCV’s enrollment that fall.

“Clearly we saw each difference. When we made it easy and affordable, more and more Vermonters invested in themselves and continued their education,” CCV President Joyce Judy said.

Judy also says breaking down financial barriers to college could help with Vermont’s workforce issues, because many jobs require at least some post-high-school training.

While Vermont has one of the highest graduation rates, she says it has one of the lowest college-going rates. She believes the cost of higher education is a big factor.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with CCV President Joyce Judy and 2020 Randolph High School graduate Natalie Strand.

Related Story:

Vermont class of 2020 high school grads gifted a college course

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin
A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he's sorry there was violence...
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
File photo
Police investigate suspicious death at NH business
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The...
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later

Latest News

ottawa
Cross-border expert: Canadians frustrated with COVID guidelines
Cross-border expert: Canadians frustrated with COVID guidelines
The U.S. Department of Labor says a smoke shop business owner in New Hampshire has agreed to...
NH smoke shop agrees to pay ex-worker $50K in damages, overtime
TREES
Wildlife Watch: Exploring a natural winter wonderland
Customer claims gender discrimination at Plattsburgh nail salon
Customer claims gender discrimination at Plattsburgh nail salon