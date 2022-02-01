How gifted college courses impacted 2020 high school grads

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What impact did offers of a free college course have on high school seniors who graduated in 2020?

We told you how the McClure Foundation gifted a free Community College of Vermont course to all the 2020 graduates.

The goal was to give the graduating seniors whose last year of high school was overshadowed by the pandemic more opportunities.

CCV says 600 graduating seniors took the foundation up on its offer, doubling CCV’s enrollment that fall.

“Clearly we saw each difference. When we made it easy and affordable, more and more Vermonters invested in themselves and continued their education,” CCV President Joyce Judy said.

Judy also says breaking down financial barriers to college could help with Vermont’s workforce issues, because many jobs require at least some post-high-school training.

While Vermont has one of the highest graduation rates, she says it has one of the lowest college-going rates. She believes the cost of higher education is a big factor.

