Mount Holly man enters guilty plea for armed robbery
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Mount Holly is serving prison time for robbing a convenience store with a knife.
Police say 38-year-old Todd Bussino robbed the store last March.
He pleaded guilty to doing it and was sentenced to 53 months in prison.
He also has to pay back more than $1,300 and spend three years under supervised release.
Police say his arrest came after nine robberies in the area. He was arrested again after a tenth.
A grand jury charged him with four of the robberies, and he pleaded guilty to one.
