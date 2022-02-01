Mount Holly man enters guilty plea for armed robbery

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Mount Holly is serving prison time for robbing a convenience store with a knife.

Police say 38-year-old Todd Bussino robbed the store last March.

He pleaded guilty to doing it and was sentenced to 53 months in prison.

He also has to pay back more than $1,300 and spend three years under supervised release.

Police say his arrest came after nine robberies in the area. He was arrested again after a tenth.

A grand jury charged him with four of the robberies, and he pleaded guilty to one.

