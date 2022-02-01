Advertisement

NY mask mandate to remain in place during appeals process

New York’s mask mandate will remain in effect while the state appeals a ruling from a lower court judge overturning it. - File photo(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s mask mandate will remain in effect while the state appeals a ruling from a lower court judge overturning it.

The decision from an appellate panel of judges on Monday follows an appeals court judge’s decision last week temporarily restoring it, the day after the initial ruling overturning it.

The state’s health commissioner had reinstated the mask mandate in mid-December; it has now been extended to Feb. 10.

A group of parents sued, and in the initial ruling against it, a judge said the governor and the health department didn’t have the authority to reinstate it.

