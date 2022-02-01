Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin
A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he's sorry there was violence...
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
File photo
Police investigate suspicious death at NH business
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The...
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later

Latest News

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip