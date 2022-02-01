Advertisement

Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire

Police have released the name of a man found dead on Monday in Haverhill, New Hampshire. They...
Police have released the name of a man found dead on Monday in Haverhill, New Hampshire. They are calling his death suspicious. - File photo(KCTV5 News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a man found dead on Monday in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

They say he is Victor Maldonado, 19.

Maldonado’s body was found inside a business early Monday morning and police called his death suspicious.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday but the medical examiner is still awaiting test results to determine the cause and manner of Maldonado’s death.

Police say the investigation is still underway but there is no known danger to the public.

