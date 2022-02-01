Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a man found dead on Monday in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

They say he is Victor Maldonado, 19.

Maldonado’s body was found inside a business early Monday morning and police called his death suspicious.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday but the medical examiner is still awaiting test results to determine the cause and manner of Maldonado’s death.

Police say the investigation is still underway but there is no known danger to the public.

