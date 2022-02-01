Advertisement

St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection to shots fired on Friday

Mark Savary, 53 arrested in connection to shooting in St. Johnsbury
Mark Savary, 53 arrested in connection to shooting in St. Johnsbury
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury Police make an arrest into an ongoing shooting investigation.

Police took Mark Savary, 53 of St. Johnsbury into custody in connection to the shooting on Lafayette Street, that left Robert Stamps, 51 with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Stamps was sent to the hospital in stable condition. Police did do a search of the residence and did find drugs along with an expended bullet.

Savary is being held on $10,000 bail and is due on court Tuesday.

