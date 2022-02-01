St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection to shots fired on Friday

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury Police make an arrest into an ongoing shooting investigation.

Police took Mark Savary, 53 of St. Johnsbury into custody in connection to the shooting on Lafayette Street, that left Robert Stamps, 51 with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Stamps was sent to the hospital in stable condition. Police did do a search of the residence and did find drugs along with an expended bullet.

Savary is being held on $10,000 bail and is due on court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.