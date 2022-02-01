Advertisement

Teen accused of making threats against Vermont school

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager faces charges for allegedly making threats against a Vermont school.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says Omarion Travis, 18, of Stannard, was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators say Monday at about 6 p.m., they learned credible threats were made against the Lamoille Union School in Hyde Park.

The threats were made through the social media platform Instagram.

Travis is due in court next month on charges including criminal threatening and false public alarms.

