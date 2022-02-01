Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 31st

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Playoff time is just around the corner in the Winter sports, with athletes from around the area making moves as their teams angle for postseason position. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At #3, we head to the high school hardwood. The Burlington girls did their darndest to try and upset MMU last Monday. Bree McDonald came to play! She got her hands in the passing lane to come up with the steal on the defensive end, and she’d take this one all the way to the hoop! Through contact, count the bucket and the foul! Unfortunately for the Horses, it was not quite enough as the Cougs pulled away late for the win.

At #2, UVM men’s hoops rolled into this three-game week on a nine-game win streak. Benny Shungu, the old man, has been doing much of the damage for the Cats, including this yam in Saturday’s win over Maine. Finn Sullivan started the break for Benny, who would take it in himself! Two of his 19 coming in emphatic fashion as the Cats coasted to a 13-point win to keep their cushion atop America East.

But you already know where #1 is coming from. Women’s hockey Friday at Northeastern, UVM pulled off the massive upset of the then-top ranked Huskies, with Jessie McPherson saving the day. The sophomore goalie had 35 saves on the afternoon, none of them bigger than this one in the final minute. The cross-crease larceny to preserve Vermont’s one-goal lead in the 2-1 victory. Cats have won seven in a row to move up to the #10 spot in the national rankings, but McPherson clearly worth of the #1 spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

