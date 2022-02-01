Vermont Attorney General seeking environment essays

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan wants to hear what the state’s fifth and sixth graders think about environmental issues.

On Monday Donovan announced that he would hold the second Earth Day Essay Challenge, that will run run from Feb. 14 through April 1.

Fifth and sixth graders are encouraged to be creative and write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment.

Last year the office received 60 submissions from across the state. All submissions will be posted on the Attorney General’s Office’s website on Earth Day 2022, April 22.

Posted essays will include a participant’s first name only, along with their school and grade.

