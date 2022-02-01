Advertisement

Vermont Attorney General seeking environment essays

Vt. Atty. Gen. T.J. Donovan-File photo
Vt. Atty. Gen. T.J. Donovan-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan wants to hear what the state’s fifth and sixth graders think about environmental issues.

On Monday Donovan announced that he would hold the second Earth Day Essay Challenge, that will run run from Feb. 14 through April 1.

Fifth and sixth graders are encouraged to be creative and write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment.

Last year the office received 60 submissions from across the state. All submissions will be posted on the Attorney General’s Office’s website on Earth Day 2022, April 22.

Posted essays will include a participant’s first name only, along with their school and grade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin
A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he's sorry there was violence...
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The...
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts with keys or fobs left inside made up...
AAA warns drivers to beware of ‘warm-up’ thefts

Latest News

Double digit declines in recent test scores for math and a drop in English scores among...
Diving into pandemic learning loss
Todd Bussino
Mount Holly man enters guilty plea for armed robbery
A man from Mount Holly is serving prison time for robbing a convenience store with a knife.
Mount Holly man enters guilty plea for armed robbery
Mark Savary
St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection to shots fired last week
Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne