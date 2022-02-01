WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID briefing
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and administration officials will hold a COVID media briefing Tuesday morning.
Watch live at 10:45 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.
•As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 14,853 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.
•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 5,107 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.
•As of Monday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 8,405 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.
