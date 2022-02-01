Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and administration officials will hold a COVID media briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 10:45 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

•As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 14,853 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 5,107 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

•As of Monday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 8,405 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

