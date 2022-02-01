WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 317 new coronavirus cases for a total of 104,472. There have been a total of 536 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 9.3%. The current number of hospitalizations is 96 with 26 in the ICU.

