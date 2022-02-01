Will plan to revamp Main Street bring more people to downtown Burlington?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is looking to revitalize six blocks of Main Street, the third project in the so-called Great Streets Initiative that includes the makeover of St. Paul Street and City Hall Park.

The Department of Public Works says it’s time for Main Street to get a makeover.

“Main Street is an old street. As one of Burlington’s first, the water and sewer infrastructure underneath it are over 130 years old,” said Chapin Spencer of Burlington Public Works.

The city is looking to expand walkways, add benches, trees and a bike lane buffer.

The proposal also shows diagonal parking being converted to parallel parking to increase pedestrian space.

The plan has stormwater management improvements, including nine 300-square-foot rain gardens.

But a proposal of this scale doesn’t come without public input. Some concerns are focused on the change in parking spaces.

“I think people trying to park and parallel park if there’s people lined up behind you, it’s going to be tough in the spot,” said J.P. Coseno, the manager of North Star Sports. “I’m scared of it because it took forever to do two blocks on St. Paul Street. I don’t necessarily believe it will bring the foot traffic they’re saying down here.”

But down the road, Anya Huneke, the owner of Dirt Chic, says she thinks the improvements will lead more shoppers to her door.

“The concentration has always been Church Street, that’s always where the center of activity has been. If we can spread it out, there’s so many businesses here over the past few years,” Huneke said.

This $30 million plan will be paid for with tax increment financing, borrowing against future tax revenues. If Burlingtonians approve the TIF financing on Town Meeting Day, the goal is to start construction in the fall.

If you’re interested in voicing your opinion on the Main Street revitalization or learning more about it, there’s a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall and on Zoom.

There’s also one for business owners Wednesday at 830 a.m. at City Hall and on Zoom.

Click here for all the details.

