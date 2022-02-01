BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Tuesday, everyone! And Happy February! That cold month of January is finally over, but this new month is starting out where January left off - a cold morning with lots of sub-zero temperatures. However, temperatures will be bouncing back into the upper 20s and low 30s for highs as we go through the rest of this first day of February. There will be a good deal of sunshine, but some clouds will be mixing in, too, especially in our far southern & eastern areas. It will also be turning breezy out of the south later in the day, and it will stay breezy through the night and into Wednesday.

Wednesday is Groundhog Day! Will he see his shadow? It could swing either way. It will be mostly cloudy, but there may be enough breaks in the cloud cover for the groundhog to see his shadow. If he does, he is predicting “6 more weeks of winter.” If he does NOT see his shadow, then he is predicting that “spring is near.”

Regardless of the verdict, we will definitely be getting some major winter weather starting Wednesday night and lasting right through the end of the week.

A frontal system will be moving in Wednesday night and it will hit the brakes and stall out right over us until late Friday. The storm will start out as a wintry mix of light, on-and-off snow & rain, possibly mixing with some sleet & freezing rain on Wednesday night. As we get into Thursday, the front will slowly inch its way southeastward, bringing in colder air. Any wintry mix will be changing over the just plain snow throughout the day. With low pressure riding up the stalled front from the SW, the snowfall will intensify late Thursday through Thursday night and into the first part of Friday before tapering off late in the day.

At this point, it is still too early to say where the heaviest snow will fall, but a good 6-12″ or more of accumulation can be expected.

After the front clears the area late Friday, it will turn blustery & colder again as we head into the first weekend of February. Both weekend days will be partly sunny, but it will be cold on Saturday. Temperatures will rebound a bit on Sunday.

Then there will be the chance for a few more snow showers on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking this wintry weather, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.