2 charged with abandoning ‘junk boat’ in Missisquoi River

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal prosecutors say two men face charges after they abandoned a so-called “junk boat” in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton.

Authorities say Wayne Bailey, 68, of Swanton, bought the 19.5-foot boat for $150 and then stripped it and sold the engine. Rather than paying to dispose of the boat, they say he got help from Louis Bates, 49, of St. Albans, who towed it to the Missisquoi River and where they set it adrift after dark. U.S. Fish and Wildlife personnel discovered the boat the next day.

The two men are due in court later this month. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of one year in prison and fines up to $100,000.

