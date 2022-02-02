Advertisement

Amtrak cancels most Vermont trains ahead of winter storm

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Amtrak services will be canceled Thursday ahead of the incoming winter storm.

The Ethan Allen service northbound and southbound will not operate in Vermont Thursday but it will still function between Albany and New York’s Penn Station.

The Vermonter northbound service will be canceled but the southbound train is set to operate on a normal schedule.

