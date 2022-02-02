Advertisement

Kuster bill honoring WWII ‘Ghost Army’ soldiers signed into law

Soldiers assigned to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops — commonly referred to as the Ghost Army — move an inflatable tank.(Courtesy: National Archives)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of two top-secret World War II military units referred to as the “Ghost Army” will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal more than 75 years after their service, under legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery, and other deceptions in Europe to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives. Because of their secret classification, members were not recognized for their heroism.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who sponsored the bill in the House, said it’s time these soldiers receive the highest honor that can be awarded.

