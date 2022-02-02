Advertisement

Dartmouth College celebrates Black History Month

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - All February long Black History month is celebrated nationwide and Dartmouth College is hosting a series of events.

The college is exploring the theme of ‘Contemporary Resistance.’

Dartmouth’s Black Legacy Month aims to highlight different ways to fight oppression and how various academic disciplines can be methods of resistance.

Angela R. Brizant, the Assistant Dean of Pluralism and Leadership says, “freedom is a constant struggle and the fight for liberation really extends far beyond marches. It flows in conference halls, boardrooms, classrooms, lecture halls. And so for us at Dartmouth it is really important to celebrate and recognize the triumphs, the struggles, and the excellence.”

Political activist and scholar, Angela Davis will be the keynote speaker at Dartmouth February 28th.

