Advertisement

Demolition project in Bellows Falls makes way for affordable housing

Bellows Falls Garage
Bellows Falls Garage(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A demolition project is underway in Bellows Falls to make way for new affordable housing units.

The old Bellows Falls Garage, which looks out over the Connecticut River, is being torn down and replaced with 27 units of affordable and low-income apartments.

The Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is spearheading the $10 million project.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments, which will be priced at or below market value, are within walking distance of downtown Bellows Falls.

“I hear all the time from businesses, they would love to be able to locate to Vermont or do something in Vermont, it’s just that the affordability problem is really a problem to them being here. So, we are hoping that long term, maybe this opens some doors for other types of economic development, as well,” Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said.

Demolition crews say it should take about a week to get the building down.

The goal is to have the apartment units available for rent by the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager faces charges for allegedly making threats against a Vermont school.
Teen accused of making threats against Vermont school
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases down 40%; Scott urges pivot from pandemic
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
File photo
Police investigate suspicious death at NH business
Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton

Latest News

2 charged with abandoning ‘junk boat’ in Missisquoi River
Some 67 of Vermont's 2,836 bridges are reported to be in poor condition. - File photo
How infrastructure money could help improve Vermont’s ailing bridges
Calming kids fears of the dentist to keep them coming back as adults.
Calming kids fears of the dentist to keep them coming back as adults
SDFSDF
Vermont rolls out PCB school mitigation program
File photo
Does rapid drop in infections signal end of pandemic is near?