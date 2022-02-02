Demolition project in Bellows Falls makes way for affordable housing

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A demolition project is underway in Bellows Falls to make way for new affordable housing units.

The old Bellows Falls Garage, which looks out over the Connecticut River, is being torn down and replaced with 27 units of affordable and low-income apartments.

The Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is spearheading the $10 million project.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments, which will be priced at or below market value, are within walking distance of downtown Bellows Falls.

“I hear all the time from businesses, they would love to be able to locate to Vermont or do something in Vermont, it’s just that the affordability problem is really a problem to them being here. So, we are hoping that long term, maybe this opens some doors for other types of economic development, as well,” Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said.

Demolition crews say it should take about a week to get the building down.

The goal is to have the apartment units available for rent by the spring of 2023.

