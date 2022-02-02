Does rapid drop in infections signal end of pandemic is near?

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Rapidly dropping omicron numbers in Vermont have many people asking when will we be able to declare the pandemic over. Health experts say we’re in a transitional stage as we shift from pandemic to endemic, where COVID still exists, but life returns to relative normalcy.

The state’s recent pivot on testing, contact tracing, and other health policy has some people thinkings society is letting down its guard too quickly, while others say it is long overdue. But experts say that’s okay and that there’s plenty of room in the middle as case counts are down 50 percent over the last two weeks.

Approaching the two-year anniversary since the virus arrived, Vermonters like Rob Despault of Barre say they are over the pandemic. “80% of the people got rid of that, they got on with their lives,” he said.

Others say we should still be taking precautions. “What’s going to be next? Another version? We’ve had COVID, then delta, then omicron,” said Amy Sweeney of Montpelier.

Still others, like Jeanine Carpenter of Barre, say they are cautiously optimistic. “We’re getting there but not there quite yet,” she said.

Optimistic for a day when we are no longer in a pandemic and COVID is treated like the flu, AIDS, and other diseases that still pose a risk but are manageable.

“They’re things we know about and can expect and we can work on over time and not feel like the house is on fire,” said Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the UVM Medical Center. He says more Vermonters experiencing mild omicron cases because of vaccines and prior infection. But many are still contracting and dying from the disease and he says our response should be a balance between taking precautions and easing back on COVID safeguards. “How intense should the sacrifices we make to deal with it be and is this one of those times where we can relax a bit or where we should buckle up a little more.”

Rapid at-home testing is causing the state to lose a grasp on some of the testing data it’s used to gauge risk over the last two years and experts say there could always be another variant.

People we spoke with agree that moving forward will be a balancing act. “It’s important to acknowledge what people have been through but not be so scared about it that people can’t respond or look for the good in everything,” said Lauren Melody Ham of Barre.

Dr. Lahey says the pandemic won’t come to an abrupt end but instead will be a steady transition into a more stable state. He says it’ll still be some time before we get to the endemic stage and questions remain how and when the rest of the world arrives, too.

