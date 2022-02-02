Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also in their first year of eligibility.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager faces charges for allegedly making threats against a Vermont school.
Teen accused of making threats against Vermont school
File photo
Police investigate suspicious death at NH business
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases down 40%; Scott urges pivot from pandemic
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
Vote fails.
Burlington City Council blocks mayor’s police chief pick

Latest News

Dust off the walking shoes. Wednesday is Walk to School Day in Vermont.
More Vermont kids out walking to school Wednesday
Dust off the walking shoes. Wednesday is Walk to School Day in Vermont.
Dust off the walking shoes Wednesday
Lake Champlain ferry
Lake Champlain ferry and bridge closed Wednesday
Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s 'inner circle'...
Punxsutawney Phil makes winter prediction