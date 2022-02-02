Advertisement

Governor’s Institutes application process underway

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications are now open for Vermont high schoolers who want to chase their passions and learn this summer.

From engineering and math to the arts, the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont have provided inspiring camps to high schoolers for decades.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with GIV’s Elizabeth Frascoia and Michael Fernandez, a recent GIV student from Thetford, about what the programs offer.

