How infrastructure money could help improve Vermont’s ailing bridges

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators continue to gather information on what caused a Pittsburgh bridge to collapse last week. The 55-year-old bridge was rated in “poor condition” by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

So what are the conditions of Vermont’s bridges? I spoke with experts on how Vermont’s bridges are faring and how money from the federal infrastructure bill will help.

“Over 50 years, approaching 60 and 70, and they’re starting to show some distress,” said Dryver Huston, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Vermont.

Huston says Vermont’s bridges, a majority of which are a combination of steel and concrete, are deteriorating over time. One of the causes of deterioration is road salt which can expand the steel and cause the concrete to crack.

“Sometimes you have situations where the bridge looks fine and you have this underlying process going on and it accelerates, and you have rapid damage occurring at age 55,” Huston explained.

Huston says the biggest threat to Vermont bridges is flooding.

Vermont’s bridges are part of the federal bridge system, which means they get inspected every two years to prevent a collapse like the one seen in Pittsburgh Friday.

“When it comes to events like Pittsburgh which are tragic, we are managing our bridge network every day to avoid that type of tragedy,” said Kevin Marshia of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Marshia says 67 of Vermont’s 2,836 bridges are reported to be in poor condition. That means one or more key elements are in bad shape, not necessarily that the bridges are unsafe to use.

In 2011, 6.8% of Vermont’s bridges were structurally deficient. Now, only 2.8% are. That’s one of the lowest percentages in the country.

“In general, our numbers are trending in the right direction. That translates to about 120 fewer bridges in poor condition than we had a decade ago,” Marshia said.

If a bridge is rated as poor, the state will make adjustments and revisit a year later instead of two years.

If it’s unsafe, VTrans will close it.

Marshia says nine of the 67 bridges in poor condition are closed.

“If we feel like a bridge needs to be posted or the loads need to be lower, we take those actions to make sure they’re safe,” Marshia said.

Over $27 billion is headed to Vermont for bridge repairs over the next five years as part of the federal infrastructure bill. Marshia says the funding could be spent on anything from routine maintenance to substantial repairs.

“The race against time is looking to slow the rate of deterioration. When we see issues that are easy enough to fix that we might be able to fix at relatively low cost, we want to do that and not let deterioration go so far as to requiring closing a bridge or more substantial repairs,” he said.

Marshia says out of the 67 bridges in poor condition throughout the state, 54 are in the capital program to get work done this year.

