Rouses Point Bridge reopens after crash; Grand Isle Ferry closed

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rouses Point Bridge that connects Vermont and New York has reopened after being closed by a crash Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer crashed on the Vermont side of the bridge in Alburgh. Police said the area was icy because of winds and drifting snow.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police said VTrans was finishing up putting products on the bridge and on Route 2 and the roadway would be reopened.

They warned delays may continue in the area and urged drivers to be patient and cautious.

Meanwhile, the Grand Isle Ferry remained closed Wednesday morning.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says high winds and ice on the Cumberland Head side temporarily closed the crossing Tuesday night.

We’re told the Charlotte crossing will continue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.