Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.

Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

