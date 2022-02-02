Advertisement

More Vermont kids out walking to school Wednesday

About two dozen schools will be participating across the state by making the trek to the classroom.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dust off the walking shoes. Wednesday is Walk to School Day in Vermont.

Local Motion has plans to get as many kids out walking to school as possible. Organizers say there are some benefits. This means fewer cars on the road, better for the environment, and it’s some extra exercise heading into the day.

Organizers say it’s also a great chance to fire up the brain for a good day of learning.

“It has the benefit for the kids, of course, starting out the day with a boost of exercise. It also helps you be readier for school, so kids who start off their day with some activity actually do better in school, so that’s a huge bonus,” said Mary Catherine Graziano, with Local Motion.

Graziano says it’s also important to be safe.

“If you are driving, you should always be keeping an eye out for anyone walking or biking. But in the winter, of course, there is always the slipperiness factor, so drive more slowly and more cautiously. When you’re walking, be predictable. Don’t jump out into traffic, don’t do something someone can’t predict, look around for cars and make sure you are keeping an eye out for people driving,” said Graziano.

People walking can use the #VermontTough to win some winter gear.

