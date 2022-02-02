NH smoke shop agrees to pay ex-worker $50K in damages, overtime

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Labor says a smoke shop business owner in New Hampshire has agreed to pay $50,000 in punitive damages and back pay to a worker who was fired after asking to be paid overtime.

Before meeting with his employer in September, the worker had contacted the department’s Wage and Hour Division to discuss his overtime pay concerns.

The department filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire alleging that Smokers Haven and its owner violated anti-retaliation, overtime and recordkeeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The worker also was paid more than $2,000 in back pay and more than $1,000 in overtime wages in a consent judgment.

