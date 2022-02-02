NY Legislature to vote on new congressional maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature is set to vote Wednesday on new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.

The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.

Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade. But the maps will mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

Related Stories:

NY lawmakers face calls for hearings on new district maps

Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel

NY redistricting plan goes back to drawing board after being rejected by lawmakers

Complications compound struggle to redraw New York’s political battle lines

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)