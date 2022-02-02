Advertisement

NY Legislature to vote on new congressional maps

(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature is set to vote Wednesday on new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.

The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.

Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade. But the maps will mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

