Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Swanton.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Swanton.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Swanton.

Vermont State Police say a man was found dead in a home on First Street at about 4:35 a.m. Wednesday.

They say their preliminary investigation indicates it was not a random incident.

No one is in custody and police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

WCAX News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

