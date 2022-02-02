Quebec circus troupe returns to The Flynn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn is gearing up to host a live circus act Wednesday night.

Québec City-based troupe Flip Fabrique is ready to give Vermonters a good show. The group was rehearsing on the Flynn stage back in March 2020, the day the theater shut down for the pandemic. Now, they are back two years later with their new show, “Six Degrees.”

Elissa Borden spoke with acrobatic comedian and lead performer Jamie Adkins about what’s in store.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.