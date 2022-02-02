Advertisement

Scott signals opposition to new gun bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposal to ban guns in Vermont hospitals could face a hurdle when it reaches Governor Phil Scott’s desk.

Senate Bill 30, which passed the House last week, would ban guns in hospitals and expand the length of a background check waiting period up to a month.

Lawmakers still need to reconcile their versions of the bill before delivering it to the governor’s desk.

Scott on Tuesday said he does not support the current version of the bill and doesn’t believe additional gun laws are needed. “Make improvements there if necessary but have them at our disposal and make sure people know how to use the tools we have now rather than go make new gun laws,” he said.

The governor points to sweeping gun laws he supported following a foiled school shooting plot in Fair Haven in 2018.

