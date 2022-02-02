Two arrested in connection to Sullivan County drug investigation

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Two people are in jail after New Hampshire police spend nearly a year investigating drug deals.

Katrina Therrien and Christopher Parrott were arrested Sunday.

Claremont Police say several departments spent 10 months investigating, after reports these two were dealing large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in the Sullivan County area.

Officers say searches of their car and house came up with drugs worth $80,000 and more than $17,000 in cash.

Police say more arrests are coming.

