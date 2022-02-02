Upper Valley barn destroyed by fire

PIERMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Firefighters from across the Upper Valley were unable to save a barn that caught fire Wednesday morning in Piermont, New Hampshire.

Firefighters were toned out to the Never Done Farm around 9 a.m. The barn was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. While crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another nearby barn, they say the initial structure is a total loss.

“It didn’t take long for the whole section to be down. All his tractors and everything were in there. I’m not sure what started it at this point. He was in his house this morning and someone rapped on his door and said his barn was on fire,” said Piermont Fire Chief Bruce Henry.

No animals were in the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The farm has been in the Mitchell family for decades and is mostly used for the farm’s feed growing operations.

The investigation into what started the fire is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.