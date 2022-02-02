Advertisement

VSP investigate school threat in Mt. Mansfield Union HS

(WOWT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a potential threat made to the Mount Mansfield Union High School community by two students.

State Police say a weapon was involved but there is not threat to the public.

Police say they have spoken to all those involved and the investigating is still ongoing.

We reached out to school officials for comment and haven’t heard back.

