Wind, ice keep Grand Isle ferry crossing closed Wednesday

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Bad weather kept the Grand Isle ferry closed on Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, ice buildup and high winds shut down the crossing between Grand Isle, Vermont, and Cumberland Head, New York.

It remained closed all day Wednesday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says this hasn’t happened since 2019.

Though it was open water on the Vermont side of the crossing, the issue was the ice buildup on the New York side.

“It’s stacked, really compressed ice. Ice that’s being wind-driven and stacked and pushed, so we really need that wind to ease off and once it eases off we will be back in business,” said Heather Stewart of the Lake Champlain Transportation.

Stewart said the ice packing could wear on a gear or engine, so the crossing was shut down for safety.

“It’s just safer, quicker and better to wait it out and as soon as we can get going we are going to get going,” she said.

They expect to give an update on the ferry service Wednesday at 9 p.m.

