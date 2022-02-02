BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! And . . . Happy 2/2/22! And most importantly, HAPPY GROUNDHOG DAY!!

The Groundhog may or may not see his shadow today, but despite what his long range forecast is for when spring will arrive, get ready for a big hit of winter weather.

We missed out on the big “bomb cyclone” last weekend, but now it’s our turn for some major winter weather. A strong frontal system will be moving in from the west, arriving tonight. Once it gets here, it will stall out and bring a variety of precipitation, but mainly snow.

As the front moves in tonight, expect a mix of snow & rain showers. By Thursday morning, any wintry mix in our far northern areas will see a changeover to snow, but there will still be some rain, and possibly some freezing rain, to the south.

As we go through the day on Thursday, colder air moving down from the north will change any rain or wintry mix over to just plain snow. That snow could come down hard & heavy late Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday morning. The snow will taper off late Friday afternoon & evening.

By the time it’s all said & done, most of us will be getting a good 6-12″ of new snow, and possibly more in our southern areas, depending on when the rain goes over to snow.

After the storm goes by, it will be turning blustery & colder again late Friday. We will be sub-zero with our temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking decent for cleaning up after the storm or playing in the new, fresh snow. It will still be a bit chilly on Saturday, but warming up close to normal on Sunday.

Next week will start out with typical early February weather - partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures, and just a slight chance for a few flurries.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking this winter storm, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments as it plays out, on-air and online. -Gary

