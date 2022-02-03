Burlington snowplow crews hit the road

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Across our region, snowplow crews will be out in full force to clear the roads.

In Burlington, Lee Perry of Public Works, urges people to stay off the roads, park in their driveways if they have one and give the crews room to get the roads clear.

“With it snowing an inch to two inches an hour, we’ll be concentrating on keeping all the main arterial roads open to get people in and out of the city. As the weather dictates, we can jump into some of the smaller side streets,” Perry said.

Burlington had a backup crew working Thursday evening. The main crew takes over at 11 p.m. Then, if needed, the backup crew will be in to clean up Friday during the day.

