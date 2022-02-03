Crews head out into snowstorm to help keep Vermonters safe

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice, wind and snow rolled into our region Thursday. I spoke with those working to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We definitely get excited, especially when we wait around all winter long for a big snowstorm to come and we have our loaders and dump trucks and pickup trucks and it’s all expensive equipment and we like to use it,” said Connor Poulin of Poulin Landscaping.

Poulin owns his own landscaping company in South Burlington and says they are ready to get out and get plowing. They spent last week in Cape Cod helping to clear more than a foot of snow there, so they’re ready to roll here at home.

“If we get a little bit less snow, the company will make more money. But if we get more snow, it’s more fun and the guys like pushing the piles back and running the machines and stuff, and overall we like more snow; it’s better for us,” Poulin said.

Over at VTrans, they’ve spent this week getting their plows ready for some action and were filling up with sand earlier on Thursday. Dan Shepard, the district 5 manager, says they’ll be working through the night to have the roads clear, but people need to have patience and stay home if they can.

“Tonight we’re supposed to get between an inch-and-a-half and two inches an hour. It’s not going to be possible to keep them bare. We’ll keep them plowed down, we’ll keep them travelable, but we won’t be able to keep them bare. But we’ll have them bared up first thing tomorrow,” Shepard said.

This storm will have all kinds of snow, sleet and ice here in the region, which is why Green Mountain Power is ready to respond for any outages. If your power goes out and there’s a downed line, treat it like it’s live and call for help.

“Our crews are highly trained and incredibly skilled and hardworking, and they have worked in all sorts of Vermont weather conditions and they are used to working in tough conditions. And so they are used to working in tough conditions and will be pre-positioned so they can respond as quickly and safely as possible for our customers,” said Kristin Kelly of Green Mountain Power.

Vermont Emergency Management is encouraging everyone to take a look at the vents on their homes and make sure to clear the snow out from around them.

“If you have a heating vent that is at ground level, ensure that it doesn’t get blocked with snow as it stacks up. You could have some clogging at your heating vent and that could lead to some deadly carbon monoxide in the home,” said Mark Bosma of Vermont Emergency Management.

They also encourage people to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are working.

